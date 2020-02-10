Brookville man arrested for abuse of 13-month-old

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville police have arrested a 26-year-old man after an investigation into alleged child abuse after being called to Penn Highlands hospital.

A 13-month-old was taken to the emergency room on February 6 for bruising and bleeding from the genitals. After a medical exam, injuries to the child’s ears, eye, hand, buttocks, and genitals were all discovered.

The boyfriend of the child’s mother admitted to the police he struck the child while babysitting because the child was screaming and he became upset.

The 26-year-old was placed in Jefferson County Jail and is being charged with aggravated assault of a child and other related offenses.