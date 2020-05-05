Local medical center celebrates discharge of COVID-19 patient

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center discharged one of its first COVID-19 patients, on May 1, 2020.

The patient was reunited with his wife of 46 years after spending 31 days at the Medical Center beating the virus.

“I can’t thank all of the doctors and nurses at the hospital enough. I appreciate them so much,” his wife shared. “I’ve always believed in miracles, but I’d never had one in my life until now.”

Donning surgical masks and lining the hallways of the Medical Center’s first floor, more than 50 physicians, staff, and administrators joined the patient and his loved ones at an event to celebrate his recovery and successful treatment.

After being on a ventilator for two weeks, and in a coma for as long, family was elated when, four days after being removed from the ventilator, they received a call informing them that their loved one was, “sitting up in a chair, looking at the mountains and breathing on his own.”

“I had all but given up at one point,” shared the patient’s wife. “But we had so many people praying for us, and the care, concern, and effort given by everyone at Mount Nittany was just so wonderful. Praise, prayer, and patience got us through. I am so full of gratitude, just so thankful.”

“Although this event is certainly an important recognition of the patient’s successful recovery, it is also a time to recognize the ongoing commitment and dedication of our team members who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO, Mount Nittany Health. “The celebration of his discharge is evidence that our health system and team members remain prepared to offer the best available COVID-19 care to members of our community.”