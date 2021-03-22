Centre County McDonald’s scammed out of $4,000, state police say

FILE – This April 9, 2020 file photo shows a McDonald’s sign in Wheeling, Ill. McDonald’s saw stronger U.S. same-store sales in the July-September period, indicating customers’ preference for drive-thru and delivery remained strong even as lockdown restrictions eased. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

MILESBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said they are investigating a scam where a McDonald’s manager was contacted and told to remove several thousand dollars and put them on local convenience store gift cards.

State police at Rockview said an individual claiming to be a CEO/CFO for McDonald’s allegedly directed a manager at the restaurant to remove $4,000 and go to Sheetz and Rutter’s to purchase gift cards.

The individual told the manager to scratch the PIN off of the back of the gift cards and provide them over the phone.

State police said they were able to contact representatives from the convenience stores where the transactions were able to be cancelled and reversed.