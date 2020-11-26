McDonald’s launches social media challenge to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities

(WTAJ) — McDonald’s is starting a new social media challenge in hopes of raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The fast food chain is asking customers to post a photo or video making the RMHC heart symbol to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or Facebook using #HereForRMHC.

The company will donate $100 every time the hashtag is used.

To make the RMHC heart symbol:

Build the house by forming a diamond with your hands

Show the chimney by pointing your pinky up

Put your heart into it by pushing your index fingers down

You have until December 31, 2020 to submit your posts.

Ronald McDonald House Charities help families all over the world stay together when children become critically ill or injured.