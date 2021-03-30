McDonald’s hiring in Altoona, Johnstown, State College

(WTAJ) — McDonald’s is looking to immediately hire 250 employees for its stores in Altoona, Johnstown and State College.

The hiring process will start in April. According to McDonald’s, this is a collaborative effort between restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania to hire almost 10,000 workers across the map.



“As small business owners, we’re proud to be able to provide jobs in our local communities,” McDonald’s owner/operator Roy Draper said. “McDonald’s is a people-first business and our restaurants are a great place to gain life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.”

The restaurant chain noted they invest in communities through three major scholarship programs: the HACER National Scholarships, the Thurgood Mashall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and the McDonald’s/APiA Scholarship program. Anyone who is interested in applying to work at locations in our area can do so on McDonald’s website.

