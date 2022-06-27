BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Mayfield Restaurant in Hollidaysburg is already upgrading its location after opening in November 2020.

The American restaurant is moving up the street to the old Capital Hotel on Allegheny Street. The new location will triple its number of seating of 26 and will feature a bar downstairs.

Owner Maddy Martinsen said the new location was offered to her by the previous owner, and she couldn’t pass the opportunity. The restaurant will continue having breakfast, lunch, dinner, and coffee options at its new location. The restaurant is working towards acquiring a liquor license so they’re able to provide better pairings for their dishes.

Martinsen said that a plus of this location is that they’re closer to more foot traffic. The Capitol Hotel is located closer to the Blair County Courthouse and other shopping locations. She said she’s looking forward to the new traffic coming their way.

“I think it’s tremendous even though it’s only a block away; not many people come down this far,” Martinsen said. “Just being up that much closer to the action of the courthouse and the other businesses around there. I think it’ll be a big help.”

The restaurant will remain open at its current location for the remainder of the summer. They hope to move their operations in the fall, dependent on their liquor license.