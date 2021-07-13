Maybrook Hills holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for dialysis center

Blair County, Pa (WTAJ)- The Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Altoona held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon for their new dialysis center. This dialysis center was in the works for almost a year.

During the beginning of the pandemic, the executives noticed how many patients had to travel to other places to get their dialysis done. That amount of travel meant that the virus could be transmitted into the facility easily. Maybrook Hills believed creating their own center would limit the spread.

Currently, eight patients use the facility, but the center can hold up to a dozen patients. This center is one of the first in Blair County to operate out of a nursing home. COO of Maybrook Hills, Yaakov Dorfman, says that patients have had a positive reaction to the center.

“The patients love it because they literally roll out of bed,” Dorfman said. “They go downstairs and get their dialysis, and they’re back in the room two and half hours later, three hours later.”

Along with the ribbon ceremony, employees put together a fund for their co-worker, Scott Albright. Albright lost his wife in the Woodbury Post Office fire on July 4th.

When the team found out about the tragedy, they immediately started a fund to help Albright with everything he may need. Albright started at Maybrook Hills about a month and a half ago as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Many of his co-workers describe him as a hard-working team player. Dorfman says even though he’s a newer employee, it shows the character of the facility for how much everyone cares.

“They jumped right in, all tried chipping in helping out,” Dorfman said. “We as a facility decided that we’re going to more than double whatever came in.”

The amount of funds the team raised is unclear. However, Albright will be receiving his funds by the end of the week.