May is still Bike Month in Centre region

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Although it will certainly be different this year, the League of American Bicyclists (LAB) and other communities across the U.S. will still be celebrating National Bike Month in May.

There are a variety of solo and virtual bike activities planned in the Centre Region. CentreBike and Centre Moves are offering some great prizes for those that participate.

The Centre Regional Planning Agency (CRPA) has partnered with State College Borough, Centre Region Parks and Recreation, Schlow Centre Region Library, Centre Moves, Penn State Transportation Services and CentreBike on several events that will be held throughout the month of May. Activities new this year include:

Centre Region Family Bike Scavenger Hunt

Bike Month Bingo

Bike Lingo Word Search

Spring Bike Anywhere Friday

Matthew Cox, CentreBike President, says, “It is great to see families and individuals out and about and being active in the Centre Region. We hope the community enjoys these new fun family friendly solo and household events.”

Stay safe whie riding with these helpful tips:

Always stay at least six feet from others. This might make some trails, and paths better to use. If a public trail is crowded find another place to ride.

Visit paths and trails that are close to your home. Most travel requires you to stop along the way and may expose you to surfaces contaminated with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ride solo or with members under the same roof. Avoid gathering with others outside of your household.

Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to use if soap and water are not available.

The third Friday in May is traditionally National Bike to Work Day but this year the League of American Bicyclists has moved the event to September 22.

To give Centre Region residents an opportunity to stay active they will have Spring Bike Anywhere Friday on May 15.

Matthew Cox, CentreBike President, says, “All you have to do is ride your bike to shop, to eat or for recreation anytime on May 15, 2020 and register your ride by completing the form at Engage State College. Everyone that registers will be entered for a chance to win a $50 Freeze Thaw Cycles gift card!”

Please visit Engage State College for information on how to register your ride and you can check out what is happening in the Centre Region by clicking here.

If you would like more information about these events, please contact Trish Meek at (814) 231-3050 or email at tmeek@crcog.net