Matt Otis and the Sound come to PNG Field for public performance

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — PNG Field will host a solo-acoustic show featuring Pennsylvania based musician Matt Otis, who has been compared to Mumford and Sons with a little Ed Sheeran and Tom Petty in there.

Matt Otis and the Sound will be at PNG Field on Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m. where Otis will perform a wide array of originals and various cover songs spanning over different decades while putting a unique twist on each one.

The concert will be open to the public but it will be limited to 250 people.

While the Altoona Curve will not be playing, you’ll still be able to get food and refreshments while enjoying the show.

Check out Matt Otis and the Sounds Single “Frozen Moments:”