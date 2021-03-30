Mass vaccination clinic at Jaffa Shrine

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Mainline Pharmacy began serving Blair County Tuesday with a mass vaccination clinic at the Jaffa Shrine.

12,000 people made appointments to get their shot between 9 am to 5 pm and many volunteers also came together to help out with organizers saying they’re happy they can be a part of this.

“People always give to Jaffa, this is Jaffa’s way of giving back to the community,” Jaffa Shrine Potentate Jim Miller said.

The next mass vaccination clinic will be held on April 6th at Jaffa, Mainline Pharmacy is scheduling appointments every Tuesday through the end of May.

Appointments are still available and you can find out how to make one on the Mainline Pharmacy website.