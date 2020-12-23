Mask Up Altoona: College senior takes on big task

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — A local college senior is going the extra mile to encourage folks to “mask up.”

Penn State Altoona Biology Major, Joey Roesch partnered with the Altoona Area Business Community to create signs for businesses in the area. Starting this week, he’ll be placing 300 “Mask Up Altoona” signs in local businesses with their permission.

“I looked at the CDC information, I looked at the White House coronavirus task force information. It all leads to wearing masks properly over your nose and your mouth. They do work,” Roesch said.

Roesch has also received permission from the city’s mayor, Matt Pacifico. The senior is now in the process of creating free masks for the community.