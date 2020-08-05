Mask order now enforced in State College with possible fines

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Late Tuesday night, State College Borough upped the ante on mask enforcement with their own ordinance based on CDC and PA Dept. of Health regulations during the COVId-19 pandemic.

The ordinance requires everyone to wear a facemask inside buildings and businesses and whenever they’re within 6 feet of someone outside.

It also has rules about waiting in lines outside of businesses, such as bars, allowing a maximum of 10 people to be in line.

Amendments made to the ordinance Tuesday night include:

You can only have 10 or fewer people in all housing types.

You don’t have to wear a mask when doing physical activity when 10 or fewer people near you.

Public gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Those with medical conditions who can’t wear a mask must present documentation from a medical professional, within five days, or you will be fined.

Repeat violators could be declared a public nuisance and removed from the borough. Businesses who don’t have employees follow this will be fined, as well as property owners if their tenants go over out the gathering number requirements.

Right now the ordinance says any violators would be fined 300 dollars and the ordinance takes effect immediately.

WTAJ will continue to update this story with more information on the ordinance and follow-up with police on how it will be enforced, and speak with local business owners on the ordinance.