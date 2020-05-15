Mask drive being held in Bedford County on May 17

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hyndman and Bedford Family Health Centers will be holding a mask drive where they will provide surgical masks free of charge.

The event takes place on Sunday, May 17 at two different locations through the day. The drive-thru only mask drive will provide each car with a pack of 10 surgical masks.

The first of the two drives on Sunday will be at the Hyndman Family Health Center at 144 5th Avenue, Hyndman. That will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until all masks are handed out.

A second chance laster in the day will be held at The Bedford Middle School at 440 E Walton Street and will go from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. or until all masks are handed out.

A mask drive at the Richland Family Health Center, which is currently under construction in the College Park Plaza in Cambria County, will be held at a later date.