Maryland man sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping and assault of Somerset County Girl

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resident of Cumberland Maryland has been sentenced in federal court to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $5,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act on his conviction of kidnapping and sexual assault of a person under 12-years-old.



According to information presented to the court, on September 19, 1999, Nelson drove into a Cairnbrook, Pa neighborhood and drove past a group of three minor females multiple times. The group was walking when the vehicle came by one more time, stopped, and Nelson exited his car to ask them a question. As the minor victim, a 10-year-old girl began to answer, Nelson grabbed her and placed her in the car through the driver’s side and exited the area. Nelson then placed the minor victim on the floor of the passenger seat. While driving away, Nelson threatened the minor victim with a handgun pointing it at her head. The victim was screaming, and Nelson struck the victim with his hand in an attempt to quiet her.

On January 7, 2019, an arrest warrant was issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania charging Nelson with multiple offenses to include but not limited to, Kidnapping and Aggravated Indecent Assault.

On January 8, 2019, Nelson arrived at the Cumberland City Police Department, and the Pennsylvania arrest warrant was executed along with a federal DNA search warrant.