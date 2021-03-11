Maryland man leads troopers on high speed chase with stolen car in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Maryland man was taken into custody after police say he led them on a 42-mile chase in a stolen car, exceeding speeds of over 120 MPH.

Accordding to the report, 22-year-old Frederick Walls Jr. was spotted on I-80 traveling at 104 MPH and when signaled to pull over, troopers say he began to speed up to 120-130 MPH. He traveled east through Clearfield County for 42 miles before police were able to depoly stop sticks and do a pit menuever to finally force him to stop.

Walls was then found to be in a stolen car. He was taken to Clearfield County jail where he’s charged with felony fleeing and eluding, recieving stolen property and 68 different traffice violations.