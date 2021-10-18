Troopers: Maryland man killed in Huntingdon County crash

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Maryland man was killed in Huntingdon County after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on State Route 522 before 12 p.m. in Dublin Township when a northbound Ford F250 hauling a camper reportedly collided with a four-door Honda Civic as it was attempting to turn left onto Neelyton Road. Unable to stop, the F250 struck the Civic in the front passenger side door as it turned into the truck’s path.

State police say the driver of the Civic was identified as Tyler Flaherty, 29 of Hagerstown, who was ejected during the crash as both vehicles traveled off the eastern side of the roadway. Flaherty was reportedly flown to UPMC Altoona where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the F250 was identified as a 58-year-old man from Altoona. His condition was unknown.