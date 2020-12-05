Martinsburg Winterfest events in full swing

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Despite COVID-19, it didn’t rain on Martinsburg’s parade of Winterfest events.

The plans are in full swing, starting with their annual Christmas parade Saturday morning at the town’s elementary school.

“I must say as far as the spectators along the root it is the largest amount ever that I’ve witnessed,” Mayor of Martinsburg, Richard Brantner said.

Even with a larger turnout, Brantner said they were able to stay safe while spreading Christmas spirit.

“The parade and even the tree lighting we are able to social distance and wear a mask, so we do think of safety,” Brantner said.

The parade took a shorter route this year, only using borough streets, and the mayor said they will continue this route in the future.

“That way we didn’t have to go through any state high ways or we didn’t have to worry about parade permits off of PennDOT it really was a lot smoother,” Brantner said.

Participants in the parade were happy they were still able to show up for the community, one Williamsburg resident came over to lead the parade by marching with the American flag.

“This parade means a lot to me since my whole idea is to unite people and hopefully a safe and nice parade might mean more unity for everyone,” Williamsburg resident, Williams Benitz said.

Martinsburg resident, Karrey Plowman, has been going to the parade since she was little and this year she took part in it for the first time to promote awareness of her nonprofit No Strings Attached. They collect donations and provide care packages for the homeless.

“We have banners on our car and also we put little tags on there of our organization, No Strings Attached so that we can get our word out,” Plowman said.

The Christmas events continued with a tree lighting at Morrisons Cove Memorial Park at 6 p.m.