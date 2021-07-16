Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Company holding annual Ox Roast fundraiser

MARTINSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Get your tastebuds ready, the Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Company is hosting their annual Ox Roast Friday and Saturday.

All the cooking is happening at Morrisons Cove Memorial Park, cooking a total of 1,800 pounds of beef between the 2 days.

It takes about 3 hours to cook, they then ground the meat and make sandwiches.

The event will also have french fries, noodles, baked goods, self-serve ice cream, plus a basket raffle.

The fire chief said it’s important to have this fundraiser to keep them operating.

“Right now we are putting 3 more bays on our fire hall so we don’t have to juggle trucks to go on calls and it also helps us with our operating expense for the year insurance and truck maintenance,” Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Company Chief Randy Acker said.

This is the department’s biggest fundraiser, they are hoping to make 15,000 dollars. A sandwich is $2.50 and donations are welcomed.

The event will run Friday and Saturday from 11 AM – 9 PM.