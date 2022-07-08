MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Company kicked off their annual ox roast and basket raffle at the Morrison’s Cove Memorial Park Friday morning. The festivities will go from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

The event helps to raise more than fifty percent of the fire company’s yearly fundraising total. Fire Chief Randy Acker says the event is about a lot more than just raising money.

“Being a part of this is like the community comes out and recognizes us for what we do,” Acker said. “We get to greet a lot of people from the community and outside of the community who come also. But it’s basically greeting the people and enjoying some company with them and giving them a meal.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The roast will feature live music on both nights and a variety of food options including beef, noodles, french fries and desserts. Saturday night will feature the basket raffle that will have multiple baskets donated by several Martinsburg businesses.