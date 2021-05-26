Martinsburg student wins 2021 Congressional Art Competition

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A senior at Central High School in Martinsburg has won the Congressional Art Competition for Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District, Congressman John Joyce M.D announced.

Emily’s piece, “Frozen in Time,” is an acrylic painting that showcases the Colvin Covered Bridge over Shawnee Branch in winter. Constructed in 1866, the bridge is one of 14 historic covered bridges in Bedford County, PA.

“Emily Dunn’s beautiful painting captures the timeless and rustic beauty of central Pennsylvania. This piece will represent our district proudly in the halls of Congress” said Dr. Joyce. “It is my honor to congratulate Emily on this achievement, and I am grateful to all of the talented students who submitted artwork. Our district is blessed with incredibly creative and talented students, and I wish all of them continued success.”

Each year, the Congressional Institute sponsors a visual art competition to highlight the artistic ability of high school students across the country. A student’s artwork is chosen from each Congressional district and displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to recognize the talent and creativity of high school students across the country. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.