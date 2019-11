MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A school bus caught on fire in Martinsburg this afternoon.

It happened on the 300 block of Mulberry Street at approximately 4:13 p.m. this afternoon.

The fire was under control when crews arrived on the scene.

It is unknown at this time what bus it was.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

Stick with WTAJ News for more information as it becomes available.