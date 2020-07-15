MARTINSBURG, Pa. — A local police officer is being recognized for taking quick action
during a tense situation, in earlier this year. The mayor of Martinsburg and borough council have issued a commendation to Sargent Justin David. Back in February David attempted to pull a car over for a traffic violation, however the car took off…and eventually crashed. When a man and woman in the car tried to run off, David used a tazer to restrain the woman, but the man pointed a gun at him.
That’s when the officer shot the suspect. David called 911 and performed CPR on the suspect until EMS arrived. “We wanted to recognize the office for a job well done in fact he was able to survive and not suffer any injuries and was able to take an individual off the street,” says Mayor Richard Brantner. The officer and suspects in the incident are ok, however this is still an active investigation.
Martinsburg Officer Gets Recognition from Borough
