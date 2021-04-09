Martinsburg man accused of touching 6-year-old

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A 30-year-old Martinsburg man is accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl.

Caleb Runkle is accused of touching the girl at a home in Martinsburg in November of 2020. He is a Megan’s Law registrant.

Runkle is facing one felony count of corruption of minors and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 13 years old. When police interviewed him, Runkle told police it is possible the situation happened but “he didn’t do it intentionally” and “tries to stay away from kids’ private parts” according to the charges filed.

Runkle was convicted in 2013 for child pornography possession, He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 22.