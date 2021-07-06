Martinsburg coffee shop hopes to bring community together

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One local is turning a historic church in Blair County into brand new business.

Sunshine Sassano said she noticed a lack of places for the community to gather in Martinsburg, so she is building a coffee bar and lounge to bring back face-to-face friendships.

Along with different types of iced coffees and lattes, sunshine said she will be outsourcing baked goods.

The coffee shop will have multiple seating options, with the goal of making customers feel at home and sunshine said she thinks this space can do that, but bringing this church back to life is going to take some work.

“We will be restoring this old church which is half the reason we chose the name restored grounds and so we will be bringing this place back to life re-doing some floors, moving walls around, that kind of thing,” Restored Grounds Owner Sunshine Sassano said.

The coffee shop hopes to be opened in August and phase two will be to add a used book store.