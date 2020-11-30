Martinsburg borough offices closed to the public

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The borough municipal building in Martinsburg announced their offices will be closed to the public starting Monday, November 30.

The borough’s decision to restrict visitor access is reportedly due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Blair County. The borough also asks that any payments regarding water, sewer, tax, recycling, and composting be mailed to or placed in a drop-off box outside the municipal building.

Office personnel is expected to remain on staff during regular business hours to answer calls.