MARTIN’S selects Blair County organization as October donation recipient

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Rescue Workers, based in Hollidaysburg, have been selected as the recipient for MARTIN’S Bags 4 My Cause donations for the month of October.

Bags 4 My Cause began in March 2019 at GIANT and MARTIN’S Food Stores. It’s a program that promotes reusable bags, community, and great causes.

MARTIN’S on 1000 Logan Blvd. in Altoona says the organization will receive $1 from every $2.50 reusable Bags 4 My Cause bag that is bought at that store in October unless the shopper decides otherwise with the “Giving Tag” attached to the bag.

We are so excited to be chosen as the recipient for the Bags 4 My Cause Program in October. We are so thankful for this community and their continued support of our ministry so that we can continue serving those in need. Emma Catalano, Community Impact Assistant for the American Rescue Workers.

The American Rescue Workers is a non-profit food pantry based in Hollidaysburg. Established in Blair County in the 1920s, they serve families in need in Hollidaysburg, Duncansville, Martinsburg, Newry, East Freedom, and Roaring Spring.

Learn more about the American Rescue Workers at www.arwholly.org

For more information on the MARTIN’S Bags 4 My Cause Program, visit

martins.bags4mycause.com.