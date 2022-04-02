STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– High school students along with a plaza committee in State College are putting together an event in honor of the 53rd anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Committee along with the Black Affinity Group of State College Area High School will be performing “April 4th Commemoration: Remembering His Legacy and Being True to the Promised Land” at 3 Dots Downtown, located at 137 Beaver Avenue.

“State College has made a tremendous investment in King’s philosophies in the form of the plaza — it’s one of the very few in the nation,” plaza subcommittee member Gary Abdullah. said. “We on the subcommittee want to help direct that investment into the community, to bring young people into contact with the concepts that drove the civil rights movements.

The event will be comprised of music, spoken word and other performances. The State College Area High School’s Quasi Quintet jazz band will perform and members of the affinity group will read excerpts from Dr. King’s speeches.

Abdullah gave all the credit to the students for coming up with the event.

“The Black Affinity Group and other student leaders have stepped up with some great ideas, so we’re happy to let them create this program from the ground up. Everything you see comes from their ideas and talents.”

The start time for the event is 7 p.m. on Monday.