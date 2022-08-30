HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Marklesburg Volunteer Fire Department received a grant on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to help equip first responders with the right gear.

Energy Transfer donated $10,000 in grant money to assist in the purchase of new turnout gear to help expand Markelsburg’s response capabilities. Energy Transfer has a First Responder Fund to ensure that departments have the right gear to protect their communities, and themselves.

Chris Coop, the public affairs manager at Energy Transfer, says that they train with departments a lot for pipeline safety response.

When they have the opportunity to train with they also learn a lot about what the first responders need to make sure they at the highest capabilities.

“We know through training with these departments that the things they need to do their job and keep the community safe continue to get more and more expensive,” Coop said. “So as a company we put together this competitive rent-making program to be able to help support some of those costs like this turnout gear.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This isn’t the first time that Energy Transfer has donated to the department, as they helped them purchase a backup generator system a few years ago.