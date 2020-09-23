Market Basket joins effort to collect food for veterans

FILE – This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a variety of Campbell’s soups in a grocery cart at a store in Phoenix. Campbell Soup reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 boosted by people making more food at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — During these hard times it seems everyone has been effected, some more than others.

On Wednesday, September 23, Laurel Highlands Historical Village released a statement asking people living in the community to donate food to local veterans.

Collection containers can be found at three different drop off locations at the Galleria Mall Market Basket.

Hoss’s in Ebensburg and Richland have also offered to use their lobby as a collection location.

Anyone with further questions is asked to call Market Basket’s office at 814-241-6123.