ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to a release from Logan Township Police, a marked Logan Township Police car was involved in a two vehicle accident this morning.

The crash happened at 8:30 am on the intersection of 6th Avenue and 8th Street in Altoona. Police confirm that there were injuries.

However, the extent of the injuries are unknown.

The accident is being investigated by the Altoona Police Department.