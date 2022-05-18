CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in a Clearfield County senior living center have been notified they will need to find a new place to live by June 5.

It’s been confirmed that the Marion Manor Senior Living center will be closing its doors, though the facility manager said he is unable to answer specific questions about the closing at this time.

The 40-bed facility is located in Curwensville and is owned by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.