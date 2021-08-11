Marijuana-like substance legal in Pa. might not last long

(WTAJ) — It’s called Delta 8 and it’s 100 percent unregulated unlike its older brother Delta 9 which both have THC, which is the chemical that gets you high in marijuana.

But because Delta 8 is derived from federally legal hemp plants, anyone over 18 can walk into a store to purchase it.

Mike Deangelo the owner of Your CBD Store in Altoona said with THC and CBD products flying off the shelves, the relatively new product called delta 8 is causing quite a buzz. And, it’s used to treat a myriad of things

“Anger, rage, autism a lot of morphine,” DeAngelo said.

“You’re not gonna get high, no withdrawals, no tolerance… much more effective… very effective,” DeAngelo said.

It’s those that choice to use it to get high that’s turning heads, and it all started with a loophole.

In 2018 the federal government legalized hemp products and limited Delta 9 also known marijuana’s THC to a small percentage, however the legislation did not say anything about Delta 8.

Delta 8 can be described as a chemical cousin to Delta 9. And now, it’s spike in sales across the country has caught the eye of the DEA.

“I think the only thing that could be done and the DEA has a rule that is pending is to make all of these types of synthesize THC drugs no matter what chemical composition is illegal,” Rep. Lou Schmitt (R) 79th said.

Schmitt agrees with the DEA because it’s not regulated the chemicals used to make delta 8 and the manufacturing process should scare everyone.

“We don’t know how they’re produced we don’t know what chemicals may be going into the process and what toxic effects they may have on humans,” Schmitt said.

This while DeAngelo says his products are simply saving lives.

“They realize that they can take their life back and not be high… and that’s why we’re here,” DeAngelo said.