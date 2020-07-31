March aims to “build bridge” between community, local first responders

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Resident of Blair County gathered Friday night in support of local front line responders.

The event was in the making for nearly two months, according to county Sheriff Jim Ott. He said they saw what was happening in the country with police, and thought to themselves that this is not with Blair County is about.

Folks marched from Prime Sirloin in Duncansville to Legion Park in Hollidaysburg, carrying flags and signs, making saying, ‘We back the Blue.’ People young and young at heart showed up to show their support. One of the youngest participants of the walk wanted to share why she thought it was important for everyone to come out to the event.

“I’m here today to support the police because they do lots of things for our country,” Sara Stachmus said.

The event will continue at Legion Park. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be food trucks and other activities until 10 p.m.