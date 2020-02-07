A groups of runners out of Centre County are helping people get the medical services, they can’t afford.

Thursday night, “Marathoners for Medicine” kicked off their annual fundraising season.

Most of the runners in the group are training for spring marathons and ask friends and family to pledge money that they’ll finish the race.

The money goes to Centre Volunteers in Medicine, a free clinic in State College offering free medical and psychological services to Centre County families making less than $45,000 a year.

“There’s a huge need for medical and dental care in Centre County and Centre Volunteers in Medicine does a tremendous job and they are helping people live better lives,” Jamie Wright, Coordinator for Marathoners in Medicine, said.

You can sponsor a runner by going to:

https://cvim.net/