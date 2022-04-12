HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A community group in Huntingdon County is re-building one year after a devastating fire burned down the Mapleton Legion Post 322.

Members of the Mapleton Legion Post 322 gathered Monday, April 11, to break ground on a new home — exactly one year after the tragedy.

Below is a video of fire crews trying to put out the flames of the fully engulfed building in 2021.

The fire not only destroyed the building, which dated back to 1947, but it also destroyed irreplaceable memorabilia, including pictures and old military items. While all of that is still lost, the ground-breaking was a sign of hope for some.

“It feels great knowing that we are going to get started,” Commander of the Mapleton Legion Post 322 Samuel Hooper said. “It’s a good feeling that our community and even other communities come in to help support us.”

The plan is to start construction on the new building in the next few weeks. They’re also looking to get people to donate some memorabilia for the post.

The community came together and helped raise money to make the ground-breaking possible. Three months after the fire destroyed the building, veterans across the area hosted an afternoon of food and music at the American Legion in Alexandria. With a $20 donation, guests got a plate of a pig roast, sides, dessert and a drink. They also had lotteries and raffles.

In September, there was a fundraiser golf tournament that sought to raise $10,000.