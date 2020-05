ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona reopened Monday morning for limited use.

You must continue social distancing while at the stadium and large gatherings of more than 25 people are not allowed.

Hand sanitizing stations are available and strongly recommended for visitors.

Organized sports are still prohibited until the county moves into the green phase.

The stadium is open Monday thru Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.