BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Borough Council unanimously approved a resolution to support mandatory masking.

According to the Centre Daily Times, the council voted to approve the resolution to slow the spread of COVID-19. The borough won’t have legal power to enforce the resolution though borough police will help educate the public through social policing.

The resolution follows the Wednesday, July 1 masking expansion requiring everyone to wear a mask whenever they leave their home.