Man, woman break into local church, fall asleep in storage room

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Brookville Police report the arrest of a man, 27, and woman, 36, who were found after breaking into a church and falling asleep in a storage room.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m on Tuesday, October 29 when it was reported that the church secretary showed up to the building and a door was found open, asking for police to check the building.

The two were found in a storage room with drug paraphernalia and related items. Police did not release their names.

Police report that the man and woman also had a warrant out for their arrest by the Punxsutawney Police Department for burglary.

Both were taken to the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail each.