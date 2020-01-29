Man with beer, Ben & Jerry’s arrested after breaking into garage

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Hollidaysburg report the arrest of a Luzerne County man after finding him in someone’s garage with Budweiser and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

Donald Mosley, 49, of Bear Creek Township, was arrested around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning after a woman called police about a “heavyset man” walking around her property. She stated that she thought the man had been in her garage, directly below the home.

Upon arrival, police report that they found Mosley coming out of the garage holding a can of Budweiser Select Beer and a pint of Ben & Jerry’s “Half Baked” ice cream.

Police report he was under the influence of drugs and was not making any sense when questioned. He was taken to UPMC for possible treatment.

Mosley is facing charges for burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and disorderly conduct.