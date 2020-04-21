Man who stole ATV reportedly admits to trying to steal it again when stopped by police

TAYLOR TWP., BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Hollidaysburg found an ATV in a field in Taylor Township and discovered it was stolen before the thief attempted to steal it again while police questioned neighbors.

The incident happened overnight from April 14 to April 15. Police found the ATV and discovered it was stolen and were waiting for the owner to arrive. Police conducted a neighborhood canvass when Joshua McConnell, 36, of Roaring Spring, showed up and used the key he had in his possession to start up the ATV and tried to leave.

Police were able to stop McConnell, and he reportedly told police he stole the ATV the night before and left it in the field. He then told police that he did not notice them and was going to steal the ATV again.

McConnell was said to have meth on him and also gave police a false name when they first talked to him.

McConnell was currently out on bail for a separate incident. Bail was now set at $50,000 straight.