Man wanted in State College apartment theft, criminal mischief

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for a man who they say stole items from an apartment building and defiled a doorway.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Here apartments along Hiester Street on July 10 where two men were captured on security camera stealing items from the rooftop common area of the building around 6:30 p.m.

Police say that one suspect has already been identified but they are still searching for the other photographed below. The pictured man was also reportedly seen urinating and defecating on an apartment door.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect to contact the department at (814) 234-7150. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at statecollegepa.us.