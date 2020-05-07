Man wanted in Altoona stabbing now in police custody

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police have announced the arrest of a man they say stabbed another man in Altoona on Monday night.

Marcell Ellis of Altoona was found by Pennsylvania State Police in the Dysart area after officers received information on his whereabouts.

Ellis is charged with the alleged stabbing of a man in Altoona at 422 Crawford Avenue, leaving the man with life-threatening injuries. He was admitted to the ICU.

Police state that Ellis will be arraigned Wednesday night or Thursday morning.