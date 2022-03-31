ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police announced the arrest of a man they were looking for in connection to a shooting in the City of Altoona.
Tyan Jenkins, 19, was arrested Wednesday night in the state of New Jersey for an outstanding felony warrant for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred in Altoona March 19.
New Jersey State Police pulled over a vehicle that Jenkins was in and after identifying him, he was taken into custody. Jenkins was also accompanied by a reported juvenile runaway from Altoona, police said.
Altoona police originally responded to shots fired just after 9 p.m. March 19 near the intersection of 7th St. & 3rd Ave. The Altoona Police Department Criminal Investigations Division interviewed multiple witnesses and obtained various outdoor surveillance footage, that showed Jenkins firing multiple rounds into a residence on the 700 blk. of 3rd Ave. and then fleeing in his vehicle.
Jenkins is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, persons not to possess a firearm, and additional assault & firearms offenses.
Jenkins is currently in a New Jersey prison awaiting transport back to Blair County to face his charges.