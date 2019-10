LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for Desertion/AWOL from the United States Army in Clearfield County last week.

According to police, Matthew Walls, 28, was spotted in the 200-block of Plaza Drive in Lawrence Township.

Officers say they made contact with Walls and took him into custody without incident.

Walls is being held in the Clearfield County Jail awaiting extradition.