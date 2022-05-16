CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who broke a window while leaving a bar.

On Tuesday, May 10, around 7:28 p.m., an unknown white man in his early 20s broke a window at Zeno’s bar at 100 W. College Avenue. He’s described as 6’2″ and 180lbs with brown hair. He was seen wearing a white or light pink t-shirt and gray shorts.

Man accused of breaking Zeno’s bar window

The man was last seen running east on Calder Way.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the State COllege Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online here.