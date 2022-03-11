SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police at Somerset are looking for the man responsible for stealing someone’s ATM card at Dollar General.

On Thursday around 5:20 p.m., an unknown white man picked a card off the counter that the previous customer forgot to pick up at the Dollar General in Hooversville Borough.



Photos via PSP Somerset of the theft suspect at Dollar General in Hooversville Borough of Somerset County.

Video surveillance aimed at the checkout counter shows him placing the card in his wallet. Later, the customer reported their card was used at an unknown location for $1,000.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect should contact State Police Somerset at 814-445-4104. Additionally, you may contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers anonymously Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.

Information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.