Man under influence of drugs arrested for stabbing and theft near Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to an altercation on Pollock Road, close to Penn State’s campus, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say the altercation started when the male victim allowed 27 year-old Jerry L. Barger Jr. to borrow his phone to make a call. Barger then took off with the victim’s phone.

The victim and another bystander chased after Barger, and as they confronted him, Barger pulled out a knife and started swinging it.

Police arrested Jerry Barger of McClure Pa. once they arrived to the scene. Police also add that Barger claimed he was under the influence of methamphetamine.

According to Police, Barger is facing charges of aggravated assault, theft/robbery, and reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime with intent to cause harm. Barger also has an outstanding warrant in Harrisburg. He is currently being held at the Centre County Prison.

Police say the male victim was found with lacerations to his head/neck area, thumb, and forearm. He was transported to Mount Nitttany Medical Center for his injuries.