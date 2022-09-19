CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in jail on felony charges after police said they watched him trying to break into a home and light it on fire at the 1000 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown.

On Sept. 16, Johnstown police were called to the area around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, they saw 36-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, of Bethlehem, Pa., on a back porch that’s approximately 8 to 9 feet off the ground, according to charges filed. Police noticed that there were no stairs to the back porch, meaning Rodriquez had climbed up.

Several times, police told Rodriguez to come down. Instead, he “retreated to a back corner” where he was seen by officers kicking at the door eight to 10 more times, though he was unsuccessful at breaking in, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez then lit a piece of paper on fire, according to police. There were several flammable items on the porch. Police said they were afraid Rodriquez was going to light the house on fire.

Still ignoring officers’ commands to stop, police pepper sprayed the area of the porch, which was effective enough to stop Rodriquez from setting items on fire. Rodriguez was then compliant and came down.

Rodriguez was charged with felony counts of burglary and arson as well as minor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He’s in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of his $150,000 cash bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 28.