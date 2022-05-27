CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man is behind bars after state police say he tried to steal a truck from their parking lot before trying to hijack a helicopter that just landed in their landing area.

State police in Emporium were alerted that a man, later identified as 39-year-old Michael Roberto, tried breaking into a white truck in the parking area of the barracks but left the area after being confronted. While police talked to the person that came in and alerted them, they said a helicopter had landed in their landing zone at the barracks.

Troopers said they then saw Roberto running towards the helicopter while the motor was on and the blades were spinning. He then tried to get into the cockpit. Police noted that the pilot had to hold the door closed to stop Roberto from getting in.

Roberto was taken into custody and reportedly had a prescription bottle with a straw in it as well as having fixed pupils that didn’t react to light.

Roberto is now facing various charges including felonies for risking a catastrophe, and theft, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. He was placed in Potter County Jail on $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 16.