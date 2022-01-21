Man threatens to kill driver with knife in road rage incident

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is behind bars after state police say he threatened a driver in a moment of road rage.

The incident occurred on Jan. 18 on West Hannah Street and McAteer Street in Houtzdale when Michael Welder, 36, wielded a knife and threatened to kill a 66-year-old man who was driving a vehicle, according to state police.

Welder was reportedly arrested and charged with terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault. He’s currently being held at the Clearfield County Jail on $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 26.

