CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is behind bars after state police say he threatened a driver in a moment of road rage.
The incident occurred on Jan. 18 on West Hannah Street and McAteer Street in Houtzdale when Michael Welder, 36, wielded a knife and threatened to kill a 66-year-old man who was driving a vehicle, according to state police.
Welder was reportedly arrested and charged with terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault. He’s currently being held at the Clearfield County Jail on $50,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 26.
